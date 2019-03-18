Maidenform’s new shapewear introduces Lycra FitSense to US

America’s leading shapewear brand Maidenform, owned by HanesBrands, has teamed up with Lycra for its new ‘Magic Slimming’ collection that features the targeted support of Lycra FitSense technology.

The shapewear collection has been designed to offer a targeted, slimming profile without the need for bulky, sewn-in panels, instead the ultra-lightweight fabric features high Lycra fibre content to deliver a sculpted look, while the printed Lycra FitSense pattern enhances the fabric’s strength for a fit that flattens the tummy, smooths hips and lifts the rear.

This collaboration with Lycra marks the first collection to feature the new technology in the US.

“Our new Magic Slimming collection provides an exceptional wearing experience that will help women of all sizes look and feel their best thanks to innovative design, comfort features and the combination of Lycra fabric and FitSense technology,” said Tim Blankenbaker, general manager of Maidenform Shapewear and DKNY Intimates in a statement. “Together with The Lycra Company, we’re listening to women and bringing them the shapewear solutions they want.”

The collection offers three silhouettes, Thigh Slimmer, High-Waist Thigh Slimmer and High-Waist Brief, in sizes small through 2XL.

Michelle Schlegel, marketing manager at The Lycra Company, added: “We are excited to help the Maidenform brand take its shapewear to the next level with Lycra FitSense technology, a patented water-based dispersion that is screen printed directly on fabrics made with Lycra fibre.”

Images: courtesy of Maidenform