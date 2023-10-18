Maidenform targets new generation with launch of M collection

American shapewear brand Maidenform has launched a new line of contemporary intimates under the name M, designed with younger generations and younger-spirited consumers in mind.

The new Maidenform M collection features an assortment of bodywear, bras and underwear in bright colours and neutrals that can be worn as intimates, loungewear or even outerwear.

Building on its history and expertise in intimate apparel design, the new collection sees the heritage brand introduce modern cuts and colours to its array of innerwear staples through M.

Maidenform M Collection Credits: Maidenform

Sandra Moore, VP brand marketing of innerwear at HanesBrands said in a statement: “Throughout its iconic history, Maidenform has listened to its consumers by innovating and designing products that are loved by generations. M continues this tradition, serving up a major dose of style, confidence, empowerment, and unparalleled comfort.”

The M collection includes 19 styles across underwear, bras and bodywear categories ranging in price from 5.50 US dollars to 42 US dollars and in sizes small to 3 extra large.

Available online on the brand’s website and at major retailers, the M collection launch comes as Maidenform enhances its customers' shopping experience with a refreshed website.