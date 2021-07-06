Maison/0 announces graduate project winners

LVMH and Central Saint Martins have announced the winners of its ‘Green Trail’ and ‘This Earth’ awards on its regenerative luxury platform Maison/0.

Graduating students proposed solutions to respond to the ongoing biodiversity and climate crisis. The ‘Green Trail’ award highlights nature-positive graduating projects and the ‘This Earth’ award is all about advocating nature through artistic practice.

The judges for the ‘Green Trail’ award included eight industry professionals from Central Saint Martins, UAL, Hole & Corner and LVMH.

Some of the ‘Green Trail’ winners:

BA Fashion student Hana Minowa for her project using handcrafted knitting techniques to create garments from materials that would otherwise be thrown away.

MA Biodesign student Luiz Undritz for her phyto printer design, a printing process that uses light to create prints and living materials.

BA Product Design student Georgina Heaton was highly commended for her ‘Good Sole Collective’ service proposal.

Alexandre Capelli, LVMH’s environmental deputy director, said in a statement: “Maison/0 is a wonderful laboratory for ground-breaking and disruptive innovations that feeds LVMH’s Maisons to achieve regenerative practices.

“The CSM students who won the Maison/0 ‘Green Trail’ and ‘This Earth’ awards, have demonstrated their infinite capacity to be trailblazers who find creative solutions to fight climate change and biodiversity loss. By rethinking our practices, they are on their way to answer some of the biggest environmental challenges of our time.”

The winners were BA Fine ART XD student Gwen Sion, BA Fine Art 3D student Henry Parkin and MA Fine Art student Virginie Nurgere.

For more information about the Graduate Showcase and project collections for the Green Trail and This Earth winners visit the CSM website: https://graduateshowcase.arts.ac.uk/c/central-saint-martins