Maison de Sabré launches debut signature handbag The Palais in Bloomingdale's

Australian luxury leather goods and accessories brand Maison de Sabré has debuted a new signature handbag, the Palais, which has launched exclusively online and in-store in Bloomingdale’s.

Making its debut as New York Fashion Week kicks off, the Palais is said to have been “eight years in the making,” and is the brand’s most critical style to date. “The Palais is the most significant milestone in our craft language, an icon of the unconventional,” said Omar Sabré, co-founder and Creative Director of Maison de Sabré, in a statement. “It’s the purest distillation of our brand codes, carrying eight years of discipline, refinement, and ambition into one silhouette.”

MAISON de SABRÉ launches the Palais in Bloomingdale's Credits: MAISON de SABRÉ

The first flagship style introduced by the brand, which was founded in 2017 by brothers Omar and Zane Sabré, the Palais is made from 100 percent LWG Gold-Rated DriTan calf leather and is lined with full-grain sueded leather. Designed and produced in line with the brand’s zero-waste philosophy, the design features upcycled accents and trims.

“I sketched the first version mid-flight from Paris,” added Omar Sabré. “It’s the bag that carries our codes, our history, and our ambition, the purest reflection of our DNA.”

MAISON de SABRÉ launches the Palais in Bloomingdale's Credits: MAISON de SABRÉ

Available in two sizes, medium and large, retailing at 649 and 829 US dollars respectively, Maison de Sabré also launched an exclusive bag charm, a miniature version of the full-size bags that retails for 139 US dollars.

“The Palais is a leather canvas of timelessness, utility, precision, and elevation,” concluded Omar. “Even the packaging was engineered to heighten the experience. It arrives upright, so when you lift the lid, it stands poised — more like unveiling a sculpture than unboxing a bag.”

MAISON de SABRÉ launches the Palais in Bloomingdale's Credits: MAISON de SABRÉ

Launched online and in Bloomingdale’s on September 10, following the Palais debut in the United States, Maison de Sabré will also host a flagship experience at Miyashita Park, Tokyo, where it will be positioned alongside Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, and Balenciaga. In October, the brand will then host a three-month residency at Le Bon Marché in Paris, complementing its global launch.

“The industry loves to romanticise heritage,” said Zane Sabré, co-founder of Maison de Sabré. “But heritage doesn’t guarantee relevance. The Palais proves you don’t need a century of history to create something iconic — you need conviction, execution, and a brand people actually believe in.”