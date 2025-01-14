Maison de Sabré to launch collaborative collection with Mr. Men & Little Miss

Australian luxury leather goods and accessories brand Maison de Sabré has partnered with the iconic characters Mr. Men and Little Miss to launch a collaboration collection.

Set to launch on January 16, this limited-edition collection of collectibles sees the brand take some of the characters from the children’s series and reimagine them into items filled with personality and nostalgia.

The Maison de Sabré x Mr. Men & Little Miss collection Credits: Maison de Sabré

“I wanted to bring new life to the idea of ‘new year, new you’ by using the Mr. Men characters as a way to express our personalities and moods as we step into 2025,” said Omar Sabre, co-founder and creative director of Maison de Sabré, in a statement.

“It’s a playful yet meaningful way to hint at who we are beneath the surface. We also saw an opportunity to elevate Mr. Men & Little Miss in a way that’s never been done before - meticulously handcrafted in plush leather, these pieces are as luxurious as they are nostalgic.”

The Maison de Sabré x Mr. Men & Little Miss collection Credits: Maison de Sabré

The collection features seven iconic Mr. Men & Little Miss characters, brought to life as tangible, vibrant, handcrafted leather charms and coin cases. As each of the characters has their own distinctive personality, each design aims to reflect that, ranging from the joy of Little Miss Sunshine to the playfulness of Mr. Tickle.

Each item in the collection has been individually handcrafted, cut, and stitched and is available in limited quantities. To mark the launch, Maison de Sabré is set to host an immersive pop-up gallery experience in Le Marais, Paris, serving as a celebration of France’s timeless affection for Mr. Men & Little Miss. The gallery will feature a photographic still-life series of 15 artistic images conceptualized by creative director Omar Sabré and brought to life by Milan-based photographer Sara Zanoni.

The Maison de Sabré x Mr. Men & Little Miss collection Credits: Maison de Sabré

The Maison de Sabré x Mr. Men & Little Miss collection is set to launch online at maisondesabre.com on Thursday, January 16, and the pop-up gallery in Paris will open from Friday, January 17, 2025, onwards at 10 Rue des Coutures Saint-Gervais, 75003, Paris.