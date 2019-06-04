Maison Kitsuné launches second collaboration with Ader

Maison Kitsuné has joined forces with South Korean label Ader for the second time. The two parties have made a creative collaboration titled ‘The Blue Fox Family’ set to release on June 5, according to Hypebeast.

The new collection brings together both brands' logos. Items are centered around athletic wear and comfort pieces, including a selection of T-shirts, polo shirts, sweatshirts, casual shirts and denim, with accessories such as bags, hats, sandals, socks and phone cases.

According to Hypebeast, the products in the collaboration ranges in price from 5 to 415 dollars and will be available for purchase from each brand's ecommerce site as well as Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche, Ssense and Matches Fashion.