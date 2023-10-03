Maison Kitsuné unveils debut collaboration with Barbour

Independent Parisian fashion house Maison Kitsuné has unveiled its debut collaboration with British heritage brand Barbour, offering outerwear, clothing, and accessories.

The unisex collaboration offers Barbour classics through Maison Kitsuné’s French-Japanese perspective, featuring the brand’s iconic fox throughout, embroidered across quilted and waxed cotton jackets, alongside legacy silhouettes reimagined through bold colour blocking.

The playful Maison Kitsuné x Barbour collection aims to offer elevated, effortless essentials designed to be “life-proof,” whether worn in the countryside or the city, including a patchwork ‘Beaufort’ waxed jacket in a colour block design complete with a fox logo, and statement graphic sweatshirts and T-shirts featuring the Maison Kitsuné fox sporting a traditional head-to-toe Barbour look.

Maison Kitsuné x Barbour collection Credits: Barbour

Other highlights include a landscape knitted jumper inspired by the evergreen countryside crafted in ultra-soft Shetland wool, a woven check shirt inspired by traditional tattersall shirting, and cargo trousers with oversized flap pockets to the thighs in a trench brown or uniform green colourway, which draws from both brands' heritage and utilitarian archives.

The collection also spans accessories with a reversible tote bag crafted from a classic dry wax fabric, which can also be worn on the reverse side to reveal Barbour's classic tartan and a reversible bucket hat with detachable chin straps.

Maison Kitsuné x Barbour collection Credits: Barbour

Commenting on the collaboration, Ian Bergin, director of menswear, boyswear and accessories at Barbour, said in a statement: “Working with the Maison Kitsuné team has been a great learning experience. Set up in 2002 by Gildas Loaëc and Masaya Kuroki the ‘House of the Fox’ clothing brand has always been such an interesting proposition. Part of a company that spans music and cafes as well as clothing, it epitomises an irreverent sense of fun combined with a genuine chic Paris-Tokyo aesthetic.

“Creating a joint character motif with the fox was at the heart of the collab and has worked very well as an icebreaker in introducing Barbour DNA and construction as a nod and a wink to the everchanging fashion business that is the heart of Maison Kitsuné. It’s an impactful micro-collection across wax jackets, quilted pieces, bags, hats and clothing, which really merges together a playfulness and attention to detail and craft.”

The Maison Kitsuné x Barbour collection will be available on Barbour.com and Maisonkitsune.com from October 4.

Maison Kitsuné x Barbour collection Credits: Barbour

Maison Kitsuné x Barbour collection Credits: Barbour

Maison Kitsuné x Barbour collection Credits: Barbour