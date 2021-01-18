Maison Margiela and Reebok to launch new sneaker

Maison Margiela and Reebok are continuing their ongoing collaboration with the launch of a new sneaker, the Classic Leather Tabi Bianchetto.

The sneaker, released on January 30, 2021, draws on codes evolved by creative director John Galliano that expresses the characteristics of the French fashion house through one of the sportswear brand’s most recognisable designs.

The collaboration first launched in early 2020, and this new style represents the “most distilled take on the codes of Maison Margiela and Reebok to date,” said the fashion house, unifying innovation with nostalgia, as well as fashion meets functionality in a contemporary design with a timeless appeal.

Maison Margiela explains that the Classic Leather Tabi splices two icons into one, the Tabi and Classic Leather running shoe.

The Tabi, first created in 1988 has a recognisable split-toe construction and the signature footprint it creates and was designed to represent the deconstructive design philosophy key to the house, and echoes its themes of reality vs illusion.

This has been combined with one of Reebok’s most recognisable trainers, the Classic Leather running shoe from 1983.

For the collaboration, the Classic Leather has been entirely rebuilt to accommodate the Tabi split-toe and created in Nappa leather with an EVA sole. It features hand-painted white coating on a black leather base – the signature ‘Bianchetto’ technique of Maison Margiela, which is designed to purposely chips with wear.

Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Bianchetto sneakers retail at 335 pounds and will be exclusively available on maisonmargiela.com and reebok.com from January 30.

Image: courtesy of Maison Margiela