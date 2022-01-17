Maison Margiela and Reebok unveil latest collaboration

Maison Margiela and Reebok have unveiled a low-top version of the Classic Leather Tabi High trainer introduced in June 2021 as part of its ongoing collaboration.

Image: Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Décortiqué Low

The latest product launch between the French fashion house and the American sportswear brand reinterprets Reebok’s Classic Leather runner, released in 1983, with Maison Margiela’s technique of décortiqué.

Developed by creative director John Galliano, décortiqué is the technical term used by Maison Margiela to describe the deconstruction of a garment or accessory to its core structure. By cutting around the architectural framework of an object, which holds it together, its innermost construction can be revealed, explains the brand.

Image: Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Décortiqué Low

The Classic Leather Tabi Décortiqué Low is designed from Reebok’s original base and pattern of the iconic Classic Leather and the split-toe derived from Maison Margiela’s signature Tabi shoe from 1988. By utilising the technique of décortiqué, leather panels have been cut away to reveal the fabric lining of the trainer, effectively creating a “cage-like form”.

Image: Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Décortiqué Low

The low-top trainer will be available in tonal black, white, and red leather, as well as Maison Margiela’s signature ‘bianchetto’ technique - a hand-executed white-painted black leather base, which purposely chips with wear.

Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Tabi Décortiqué Low will be available from January 28, in select Maison Margiela stores and on maisonmargiela.com and reebok.com. Prices start at 405 pounds / 450 euros / 595 US dollars for the leather version.