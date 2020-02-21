Maisonette introduces new swim collection with Agua Bendita

Maisonette, the premier online shopping destination for children’s apparel is adding a new brand to its swimwear offerings: Agua Bendita. Made exclusively for the retailer’s Mommy and Me collection, the capsule collection features handmade swimwear featuring bright and vibrant printed dresses for women and children.

Combining the expertise of co-founders and mothers of the Colombian swimwear brand, Mariana Hinestroza and Catalina Alvarez, with Sylvana Ward Durrett and Luisana Mendoza Roccia of Maisonette, this collection will be Agua Bendita’s first-ever collection designed for children.

The Agua Bendita x Maisonette collection—which launched on Feb. 21—is available in children’s sizes 2Y to 10Y and women’s XS to XL. The collection ranges from 50 USD to 650 USD and will be sold exclusively within Maisonette’s Swim and Sun Shop, which is a curated selection of vacation essentials.

Images: Courtesy of Maisonette