Maje launches resale in the US

Parisian fashion brand Maje, part of French fashion group SMCP, has launched its in-house peer-to-peer resale platform in the US in partnership with Archive, the technology platform for branded resale items.

‘Maje Secondhand’ gives customers the ability to list their preloved Maje pieces alongside past season’s clothing “to create a cohesive space for customers to shop available Maje styles”. Clients can either receive Maje credit to use online or cash in return for their archive pieces.

Maje added that it will also sell a curated selection “of pre-loved clothing in their flagship store in New York City for a limited period of time” as part of the programme launch.

Paul Griffin, chief executive and president of SMCP North America, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to be launching Maje Secondhand in the United States following the European launch last year.

“This comes after the release of Maje Forward, our rental platform, and the Fairly Made global traceability program. Circular fashion is ingrained in the Maje DNA, and we look forward to Maje Secondhand being a part of our Dream Tomorrow commitment.”

The company added that the ‘Maje Dream Tomorrow’ programme includes initiatives such as the ‘Maje Forward’ clothing rental service and the ‘Product Traceability’ programme, which it launched in the US in partnership with Fairly Made last season to give customers greater insight into the environmental impact of Maje products with information on the origin and manufacturing process of each product.

Emily Gittins, chief executive and co-founder of Archive added: “We’re extremely proud to bring Maje Secondhand to the US, both online and in-store. Our technology enables the brand to easily and continually customise its Secondhand program to offer new recommerce experiences for its customers, and we are excited that Maje will be offering select preloved items in the brand’s New York City flagship for the first time this month.”