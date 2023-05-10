Maje launches ‘Up Front’ initiative to support emerging talents

Parisian fashion brand Maje is launching a new initiative to support emerging talents, debuting with singer Sofie Royer.

The ‘Maje Up Front’ programme will support creativity through exclusive partnerships “with artists of all kinds,” explains the fashion brand in the press release. Maje worked with the California-born, Iranian-Austrian singer-songwriter Sofie Royer on the production of the music video for her new single 'One Million', which she wrote specifically for the project.

Image: Maje

Maje adds that the initiative gives “free rein” to the chosen talent, with Royer promoting the brand’s upcoming ‘Miss Sunset’ capsule collection through music and images. Royer has translated the “sunny atmosphere” of the collection through the writing of a song and the production of its music video with the help of Maje.

The ‘Miss Sunset’ capsule collection, featuring tops, dresses, skirts, bodysuits and shorts in sunny colours and bright prints, is available from May 10, in-store and online at Maje.com.

Image: Maje

Image: Maje

Image: Maje