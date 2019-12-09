Make-A-Wish teams up with Peacocks

Charity Make-A-Wish has announced an official partnership with British clothing retailer Peacocks with the aims of raising 250,000 pounds to make as many wishes for children with critical illnesses come true.

The 12-month partnership was launched this month with Peacocks introducing a Christmas collection, featuring T-shirts, sweatshirts and Pyjama sets with festive slogans such as 'Team Santa,’ and ‘Team Elf,’ where 15 percent of sales from selected pieces will go directly to the charity.

Peacocks has stated that over the course of the next year it will be supporting the charity through both employee fundraising projects and in stores through the sale of Make-A-Wish branded products.

Steve Simpson, Peacocks chief operating officer, said in a statement: “Every child deserves to have a childhood that is full of fun and happiness. Unfortunately, some children have parts of their childhood stolen due to a critical illness. We are delighted to be in partnership with Make-A-Wish to support granting wishes to these brave children.”

Images: courtesy of Peacocks