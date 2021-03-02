‘Making the Cut’ fashion competition returns for second season

Global fashion design competition, ‘Making the Cut’ is returning for a second season on Amazon Prime this summer to find the next great global fashion brand.

Amazon Studios announced that the second season will be hosted and executive produced by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn and will be filmed in Los Angeles.

The show will feature ten entrepreneurs and designers from around the world who will compete to win 1 million dollars to invest in their brands. The winner will also receive mentorship from Amazon Fashion and the chance to create an exclusive line for the retailer.

‘Making the Cut’ will premiere this summer on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide and Klum and Gunn will be joined by judges supermodel Winnie Harlow, and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott.

Last season each episode challenged the designers to create new looks based on a theme, which included haute couture, collaboration, and streetwear, and crowned a winning look and eliminated those that didn’t “make the cut”.

Like with the first season, Amazon confirmed that winning looks from each episode will once again be immediately available to purchase in Amazon Fashion’s ‘Making the Cut’ store. This was so successful last season that most winning looks sold out in under two days, the retailer added.

There has been no confirmation on the designer involved for the second season.

The 2020 edition was won by American designer Jonny Cota, who showcased his exclusive ‘Making the Cut’ inspired collection on Amazon Fashion in December. Other designers involved included Parson graduate Ji Won Choi, avant-garde designer Sander Bos, and German designer Esther Perbandt.

Commenting on the return, Klum, said in a statement: “I am so excited to be in my hometown of Los Angeles with such a talented group of designers and judges for season two. This last year brought so many unforeseen challenges across the globe, so I feel grateful that we were able to safely film as Tim and I continue our journey to find the next great global fashion brand.”

Gunn added: “I am delighted to be reunited with Heidi for season two of Making the Cut and for Winnie and Jeremy to join as judges. They both bring a unique voice and perspective to help us challenge these designers to sharpen their skills and get out of their comfort zones to become the next household names in fashion.”