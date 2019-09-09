Malone Souliers to collaborate with Richard Malone

London-based footwear label, Malone Souliers has announced that it is collaborating with American luxury brand Deveaux, Richard Malone and Shanghai-based Shushu/Tong for spring/summer 2020, as well as continuing its collaboration with London-based designer, Roksanda.

The first of the SS20 collaborations is with New York-based Deveaux will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week, following by Richard Malone at London Fashion Week, and then onto Milan Fashion Week with Shushu/Tong, with all set to be available to purchase in-store and online from February 2020.

Malone Souliers x Richard Malone

The brand’s collection with Richard Malone will be unveiled during the designer’s London Fashion Week show on September 16 and will feature a range of “highly covetable shoes” that are “dramatic with a 90s feel,” teased Malone Souliers in a statement.

The Malone Souliers x Richard Malone collection was designed as a continuation of Richard Malone’s ready-to-wear line and the technical fabrics used in the shoes featured in the upcoming spring/summer 2020 collection, with every detail “attentively studied by both designers to ensure the two balance out and complement each other”.

The collection comprises of three styles, a high heeled pump built on a newly designed sculpted heel featuring a high vamp, finished with a squared toe shape, a knee-high boot in Nappa featuring toe and strap detailing in rubberised leather to give the feel that the boot is almost cage-like, and a thigh-high boot, a directional shoe constructed in a cobalt technical fabric with a hand-pleated fluting at the thigh and contrasted with Nappa straps and gold buckle hardware finishing.

All the designs come in a colour blocking palette, with shades of navy, forest green, baby blue, acid green and sangria.

Malone Souliers x Deveaux

The footwear brand’s collection with American luxury brand Deveaux New York reflects the ready-to-wear brand’s ethos of decontextualising classic items for the modern woman through fit, fabrication, and silhouette, and will be fully unveiled during the Deveaux spring/summer 2020 show during New York Fashion Week on September 8.

The collection is inspired by the “strengths and confidence of a modern woman juxtaposed with the idea of androgyny” focuses heavily on flats to complement the relaxed style of the Deveaux clothing line. It consists of three styles, an asymmetrical slipper with hand-stitch detailing, a ‘fisherman’ flat slide with curved lines that is also available with a kitten heel, and a squared toe shape to create a “relevant, contemporary and allows this footwear collaboration to make a very strong fashion statement”.

The colour palette is classic, sophisticated and neutral and reflects Deveaux’s ready-to-wear inspiration of black, cognac and olive, while the material combination presents box calf and printed croc.

Malone Souliers x Shushu/Tong

Malone Souliers’ spring/summer 2020 collaboration with Shanghai-based Shushu/Tong focuses on feminine style with a twist, which combines the fashion label’s innovative take on ready-to-wear as well as the London-based brand’s attentive approach to shoemaking.

Set to be unveiled during Milan Fashion Week at Shushu/Tong’s show on September 20, the collection will feature a brand new product and structure with a geometrical, wide and squared shaped toe, as both designers agreed to “push the boundaries of design to create a unique product”.

The pump is constructed on a heavy structure, with an overly exaggerated, flared heel, with an accentuated square toe and chunky plateau, while the flatform follows the same lines, with an exploded structure which feels magnified but balanced, and still feminine.

Colours are black and red, the first being a spazzolato polished leather, the second on a crinkled satin, a juxtaposition of unexpected materials and a bold colour statement. A little component made in Perspex adorns the ankle strap on the pump, creating a further delicate contrast on this very inventive footwear.

Sketches: courtesy of Malone Souliers