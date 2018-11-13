Malone Souliers to open made-to-measure pop-up

Luxury British footwear brand Malone Souliers by Roy Luwolt is to offer their exclusive made-to-measure service at Selfridges in the run-up to Christmas.

The brand’s pop-up store will open within Selfridges footwear department later this month until February, with the made-to-measure service allowing customers to customise their favourite Malone Souliers styles, open from November 26 to December 24.

In a press release, the brand stated that the made-to-measure will allow its customers to reflect “their own personal creativity and individuality culminating in the creation of their perfect shoe,” as once a favourite shoe has been chosen they can then select from a rainbow of swatches in a variety of satins, nappas, velvets, raffias and glitters.

The custom shoes will then be made-to-measure and delivered within six to eight weeks, directly from the brand’s artisanal factory in Italy.

Commenting on the design of the pop-up, Roy Luwolt, founder and artistic director of Malone Souliers said in a statement: “The inspiration for the Selfridges Pop Up décor is my apartment from when Malone Souliers by Roy Luwolt started all but 4 years ago, many prior months of which were planned in my very sitting room.

“Merchandise hung as delicately yet unadvisedly as one could muster, conjuring products, projecting figures, and citing Selfridges among the must-have’s in the definition of success for such an unlikely bottleneck sector.”

The Malone Souliers by Roy Luwolt pop-up will be at Selfridges until February 2019, and will also be selling exclusive colourways for the department store alongside the new spring/summer 2019 collection.

Founded in 2014 by Mary Alice Malone and Roy Luwolt, Malone Souliers by Roy Luwolt is known for its nuanced updates to classic shapes, with its Maureen pumps gaining a cult following thanks to its curvaceous vamp and contrasting straps, offered in bold new iterations each season.

Images: courtesy of Malone Souliers by Roy Luwolt