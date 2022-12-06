Malone Souliers unveils collaboration with ‘Emily in Paris’

Luxury footwear brand Malone Souliers has unveiled a capsule collection with ‘Emily in Paris’ ahead of the TV show’s season 3 debut later this month.

The collaboration is in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products and embodies the “spirit and stylish joie de vivre” that ‘Emily in Paris’ is best known for and includes both women’s and men’s styles.

As with the show itself, taking centre stage in the collection is ‘Emily,’ a brand-new silhouette that features a striking bow on the vamp. The ‘Emily,’ named after the show’s title character played by Lily Collins will come in numerous iterations, including evening-ready black and white satin, as well as pink gingham.

Image: Malone Souliers

The other styles take inspiration from the show’s other characters and include the ‘Camille’ a romantic and sophisticated style featuring a large, crystallised heart motif on the toe, while the ‘Mindy’ features organza appliqué flowers across the toe.

Malone Souliers has also created a men’s capsule inspired by Emily’s love interests, including ‘The Gab,’ a sophisticated sneaker and ‘The Alfie,’ a modern take on a lace-up derby.

Mary Alice Malone, founder and creative director at Malone Souliers, said in a statement: “Like everyone else, I became obsessed with Emily in Paris when it first aired in 2020. The witty humour is what first drew me in, but then I couldn’t take my eyes off the outfits. I knew it would be the perfect show for Malone Souliers to collaborate with.”

Image: Malone Souliers

Jose Castro, senior vice president of soft lines, global fashion collaborations and speciality retail at Paramount Consumer Products, added: “Malone Souliers has captured the loveable characters and captivating fashion of Emily in Paris in a luxurious and romantic footwear collection that both fans of the show and fashion lovers are going to adore. The designs are beautifully crafted, whimsical and sophisticated - just like the characters and styles in the series."

The collection is available to buy on MaloneSouliers.com and the brands' Mount Street, London flagship store from December 6.

Image: Malone Souliers

Image Malone Souliers

Image: Malone Souliers