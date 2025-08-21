Manchester Fashion Week reveals September schedule

Manchester Fashion Week, which is returning after a decade hiatus next month, has announced the schedule for the three-day event dedicated to “conscious fashion,” running from September 9 to 11.

In less than three weeks, Manchester is looking to become the epicentre of “style, taste and education,” with a programme featuring sustainability experts, pioneering tech innovators, and emerging designers committed to circular fashion.

In a statement, Manchester Fashion Week organisers said the event aims to be a “bold blueprint for the future of fashion,” addressing the city's 12 billion pound fashion industry's challenges around sustainability, technology and cultural relevance, as it looks to put Manchester on the map for conscious fashion.

Gemma Gratton, executive producer of Manchester Fashion Week, said: "This schedule represents Manchester's DNA – innovative, inclusive, and unafraid to challenge the status quo. We're not just showing fashion; we're reshaping how the industry thinks about creativity, community, and consciousness."

Manchester Fashion Week to feature catwalks, panels, and workshops

Manchester Fashion Week poster Credits: Manchester Fashion Week

Manchester Fashion Week will open on September 9 with a day dedicated to “heritage and future-proof,” including an exclusive industry breakfast hosted by Eco Age, followed by circular fashion discussions, featuring Mike Stolls from Private White V.C., and workshops on greenwashing with UN sustainability experts. The day will conclude with a public book launch at Waterstones bookstore for ‘The Nature of Fashion’ book by co-founder of Fashion Revolution and League of Artisans, Carry Somers.

Day two will focus on “Eco-Systems and Outerwear,” exploring British textile heritage with a ‘The Fabric of Britain’ panel, hosted by Simon Platt, non-executive director of Circkit, while public events will include an evening conversation between British designer Wayne Hemingway, who co-founded Charity Super.Mkt and DJ Paulette, discussing creativity, culture, and music.

The final day is aimed at positioning Manchester as a tech leader, focused on “fashion tech and innovation” with panels featuring innovators from Circkit, Ugenie, Nanoloom, CIFR, and Voxelo, concluding with ‘The Club PreLoved’ showcase of “sustainable fashion, vintage style and restored interiors,” open to the public.

The schedule also has several catwalks listed showcasing emerging designers, including Liverpool-based eco-fashion designer Drew Kent, slow-made label Mancunia Ugly, which utilises dead-stock fabrics, and luxury menswear designer À Couvert, as well as a showcase from locally-based Elite Pre Loved, which buys and sells pre-loved designer fashion.

Commenting on the event, Somers said: "Fashion needs a radical transformation, rethinking the systems on which it is built. The rebirth of Manchester Fashion Week offers a space to confront the realities of our industry while celebrating the creativity that can drive genuine change."

John Higginson, chief executive of Eco Age, added: "The breadth of this programme proves Manchester is ready to lead global conversations about fashion's future. From heritage craftsmanship to cutting-edge technology, this schedule offers something for everyone invested in fashion's evolution."