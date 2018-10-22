Manchester United and True Religion launch denim collection

Manchester United has teamed up with American luxury denim brand True Religion to launch the football team’s first denim wear collection. With styles for both men and women, the line features jeans, shirts and jackets, including a limited edition jacket embroidered with the club’s chest.

The clothes will be available for purchase from October 26 on the club’s website and megastore, as well as on True Religion’s e-commerce. Prices were not yet disclosed.

Photos: courtesy of Manchester United/ True Religion