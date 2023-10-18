Mandy Moore launches holiday children’s collection with Gymboree

Actress and singer Mandy Moore has unveiled a limited-edition capsule holiday collection with Gymboree, part of The Children’s Place, inspired by her two boys, Gus and Ozzie.

The capsule collection is the culmination of the year-long partnership between Gymboree and Moore, who is its 2023 brand ambassador and offers clothing for boys and girls in sizes ranging from newborn to US size 12, as well as matching family styles for mum, dad, kid and pets up to adult XXL.

The mother of two co-designed the collection with Gymboree by “channelling her own parenting expertise and sense of style, while actively listening and taking note of the ‘wants’ and ‘needs’ of Gymboree's engaged social audience”.

The 45-piece Gymboree XO Mandy Moore collection takes inspiration from Moore’s time on the East Coast with her two young boys and includes baby layettes and blankets, sweaters, easy pull-on cargo and corduroy bottoms, leggings, skirts, dresses, sherpa-lined jackets, and pyjamas.

Gymboree and Brand Ambassador Mandy Moore unveils Gymboree XO Mandy Moore collection Credits: Gymboree/The Children’s Place

Commenting on the collaboration, Moore said in a statement: "As a mom of two young boys, the opportunity to create my first-ever, limited-time capsule collection with Gymboree was so special and meaningful to me. I'm so aligned with Gymboree's mission in nurturing a world where kids can be kids – being free to run, play, explore, dream and imagine.

“This capsule collection captures the little wonders of childhood, most specifically, during the winter season. When designing this collection with the Gymboree team, my inspiration came to me during my and the boys' time on the east coast for another project I was working on. Seeing Gus experience a true winter – seeing him see the beautiful snowfall through his eyes – it was truly magical.”

Gymboree and Brand Ambassador Mandy Moore unveils Gymboree XO Mandy Moore collection Credits: Gymboree/The Children’s Place

Maegan Markee, brand president at Gymboree, added: "The Gymboree XO Mandy Moore collection was developed to meet the wants and needs of our millennial audience and her growing family, including bow-to-toe styles that provide ease, value, and timeless style. We're excited to unveil this collection to the world, and we know our customers – both new and existing – will love it as much as we do.”

The limited-edition Gymboree XO Mandy Moore collection is available at Gymboree stores and its e-commerce, as well as via the Gymboree Amazon storefront. Prices start at 19.95 US dollars.