Mango announces new sustainability targets

Spanish fashion retailer Mango has announced new sustainability targets for its Committed collection.

The collection comprises all garments with “sustainable characteristics” in the different Mango lines, such as organic and recycled cotton, recycled polyester and Tencel.

Currently, 79 percent of Mango’s products form part of its Committed collection, but the company now aims to increase that to 100 percent by 2022.

Additionally, Mango now aims to use 100 percent sustainable cotton and 50 percent recycled polyester in its collections by 2025. It also expects all of its cellulose fibres - for example, lyocell, viscose and modal - to be of controlled origin and traceable by 2030.

Mango’s CEO Toni Ruiz said in a release “We have made the commitment to continue working to become a more sustainable company. This is why we are taking huge steps with very ambitious projects that will allow us to minimise our impact and achieve the strict sustainability targets we have set ourselves.”