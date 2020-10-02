Mango launches breast cancer awareness collection

Mango is collaborating with the FERO foundation, a cancer research organization, for a collection to support breast cancer awareness. All proceeds from sales will be donated to the FERO foundation.

The collection, which is available online and in a wide selection of stores worldwide, is made up of three T-shirts with different designs for the Woman line, a cosmetics case and a T-shirt for Violeta by Mango and another two T-shirts for the Man line. Both the garments and the accessories are characterized by their messages of strength and hope.

The collaboration between Mango and the FERO Foundation began in 2008, when the sisters Penélope and Mónica Cruz designed a T-shirt with the fashion firm to cooperate in the fight against Breast Cancer. In 2010 and 2011, Mango sold a T-shirt designed by Jordi Labanda in collaboration with the Foundation. Since 2017, both organizations have collaborated with the launch of a collection to celebrate International Breast Cancer Day on October 19.

photo: courtesy of PR Consulting