Mango launches capsule collection celebrating international women's day

Spanish retailer Mango has partnered with Mexican artist Ana Leovy to create a sustainable capsule collection celebrating international women’s day.

The collection consists of two t-shirts, and a tote bag made using sustainable materials and starring Leovy’s illustrations.

Mango stated in a press release: “Ana Leovy is a young Mexican artist who principally works with gouache and acrylics. Her work centers on celebrating diversity by creating stories through forms and colors inspired by fashion, culture, dreams, and everyday life.”

Leovy explained further how women inspire her art. “Both in my work and my life, this duality of strength and sensibility that women possess is something that constantly inspires me.”

“The opportunity to celebrate it today with my work is something very special. Mango is a brand I have admired for some time, and being able to collaborate with it to pay tribute to and support the fight for gender equality is an honor.”

All profits from the collection will be donated to the Vicente Ferrer Foundation (VFF), promoting women’s empowerment, independence, and narrowing the gender educational and financial gap in southern India.

Mango has partnered with the VFF since 2005.