Mango launches fragrances

Mango has launched a new line of fragrances for women and men. The collection, made up of 12 different essences, is inspired by Mediterranean culture and lifestyle, reinforcing the identity of the brand. The fragrances have been developed internally under the names of two series: “Mémoires de la Méditerranée”, for the feminine fragrances, and “A Mediterranean Journey”, for the masculine ones. In a statement, Jan Rivera, Mango’s image director, said, “Our aim was to create a complete collection that embodies our character, aromas that transport to locations, moments and sensations of experiences related to our Mediterranean culture.” These two lines of fragrances are made up of 6 feminine aromas (La Fiesta, Hédonisme, Dolce Far Niente, Croisette d’Azur, Près du Soleil, Giornata Perfetta) which suggest locations and traditions representative of a serene lifestyle linked to celebration as a shared pleasure. The aromas range from floral and fruity notes such as orange flower, jasmine sambac or peony to woodier essences such as sandalwood or moss. The capsule of masculine fragrances is inspired by cities of the Mediterranean region. Grasse, Formentera, Sardegna, Santorini, Rhodes and Bodrum make up the series of masculine essences with an olfactory description that includes nuances of amber, cardamom, bergamot, leather and saffron. This new line has been developed alongside a range of bodycare items. The selection of bodycare products includes shampoo, hand cream, body wash and moisturizing cream. The launch of this new collection of cosmetics is taking place a few weeks after the brand announced its new homeware line. The fragrances will be available from April in selected stores and via the online platform in European markets such as France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Sweden, among others.

Mango has seen of the more successful turnarounds post-COVID lockdown. The brand worked to reopen stores as soon as COVID-19 restrictions would allow. The company’s sustainability goals have also made it one of the more attractive fast-fashion brands for eco-conscious consumers, and they have been able to resonate well with millennials and Gen Z.

Image: Mango