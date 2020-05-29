Mango launches range of reusable face mask

Mango has announced that its newest collection will include a range of face masks for men, women and children.

The Spanish fashion brand has created the face masks in compliance with the Spanish Association for Standardization’s requirements for materials, design and manufacturing. Conforming to these standards “guarantees filtration in excess of 90 percent, breathability below 60 percent and up to 10 washes,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The designs featured in the face masks have been produced locally and are available in one size for men and women and in three different sizes for children. Adult designs, which retail for 12.99 pounds, went on sale on Mango’s website on May 28, with children’s masks launching at a later date.

Mango is further selling two types of plant-based sanitizing gel for hand cleansing. These sanitizers can be purchased on the company’s website and in selected physical stores.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, Mango has donated two million face masks to hospitals throughout Spain and has manufactured 13,000 surgical gowns for healthcare workers. As many countries around the world began loosening their lockdown measures, the company accelerated its store reopening plans. Currently, 80 percent of Mango’s store network has been reopened, with the remaining 344 stores scheduled to offer in-store service again by June 2.