Mango launches Victoria Beckham collaboration

Spanish fashion retailer Mango has unveiled its spring/summer 2024 capsule collection designed in collaboration with British fashion designer Victoria Beckham.

The capsule Victoria Beckham x Mango collection launches today, April 23 and features ready-to-wear, including tailoring, lingerie dresses, and knitwear, alongside bags, jewellery, and footwear.

Victoria Beckham x Mango collection Credits: Mango

Inspired by the 1969 film La Piscine, starring Jane Birkin, the collection takes its cues from 70s style and offers “versatile day-to-night” wardrobe staples with pieces crafted from natural fabrics such as linen, cotton and silk in a clean, neutral palette of white, black, ecru, butter with touches of blue, peach or mauve pink.

Highlights include a cream-tailored jacket without lapels and matching pleated trousers, a draped knitted long halterneck dress, long slip dresses, a striped shirt with cut-out detailing, a cotton trench coat, and a statement long crochet dress with an open back.

Victoria Beckham x Mango collection Credits: Mango

Beckham has also designed leather strappy sandals for the high street retailer, several belts, a two-ton chain necklace, an oversized rattan bag, and a small satin handbag.

Prices range from 50 to 300 pounds.

The collaboration with Beckham coincides with Mango’s 40th anniversary this year and is the latest in a series of collections with other brands, artists and talents, such as American brand Simon Miller and Italian tailoring company Boglioli.

Victoria Beckham x Mango collection Credits: Mango

Victoria Beckham x Mango collection Credits: Mango

Victoria Beckham x Mango collection Credits: Mango