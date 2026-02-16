Mango Man partners with Savile Row tailor as menswear flourishes

Spanish fashion giant Mango Man is elevating its menswear line through a new partnership with Savile Row tailor Richard James. The collaboration intends to reinforce Mango’s positioning in the premium segment, a press release said, building on an ongoing strategic cooperation with global tailoring ateliers.

‘The Sartorial Journey’ initially launched in 2023 with Boglioli and has seen Mango Man “explore the future of modern tailoring” by highlighting craftsmanship and artistry. Through the project, Mango said it looks to translate the codes of a traditional atelier into a scalable offering, while still utilising high-end materials and technical design.

This latest collaboration with Richard James also serves as a “brand catalyst in strategic markets”, responding to positive performance in the menswear category. In 2025, Mango Man saw double-digit revenue growth, up on the year prior, while its international store presence expanded to more than 110 stores across 85 physical markets.

Its retail expansion aligns with Mango’s efforts to elevate its menswear offering, reflective in the choice of strategic destinations for standalone stores, like London’s Kensington High Street and Buchanan Street in Glasgow. By the end of last year, Mango Men was operating nine points across the UK, and is now planning to further increase its physical presence this year.