Mango’s new denim collection will save 30 million liters of water

Mango aims to offer its consumers more sustainable options by launching a denim collection for women, men, and children that saves 30 million liters of water during the finishing process.

New technologies such as lasers and ozone help find solutions for the washing and finishing of each garment and cut down on excess water waste while helping garments become more durable and longer-lasting. The company said it is on target to achieve its 2025 goal of having 100 percent of the cotton used come from sustainable sources while having 50 percent of its polyester recycled.

“Thanks to innovation and adapting sustainable technologies and processes, we are creating collections that help us to reduce our footprint. Together with other teams and our garment and fabric suppliers, we are constantly seeking production alternatives and more sustainable materials,” stated Beatriz Bayo, Mango’s sustainability director, in a press release.

photo credit: Mango