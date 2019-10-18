Mango taps Leandra Medine for limited-edition capsule collection

Mango has teamed up with fashion blogger and influencer Leandra Medine to launch a limited-edition capsule collection.

The collection of over 30 designs taps into the unique and eclectic style of the Man Repeller author, contrasting practical basic pieces with festive garments. It includes recycled fabrics such as cotton, wool and polyester and features details such as jewel buttons, feathers, colourful embroideries, sequins in sheer blouses and bold prints.

“Imagine a New Year break in a European ski resort combined with an American university campus in the 60s and add a couple of embroidered floral prints,” Medine said. This isn’t the first time she has collaborated with the Mango. For several years she has helped with projects such as Journeys and is part of the current universe of Mango, #Mangogirls.

This limited-edition capsule is available on Mango’s website and in select stores.