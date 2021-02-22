Mango to sell Intimissimi collections on its e-commerce platforms

Beginning this spring, Spanish clothing retailer Mango will sell Intimissimi collections on its e-commerce platform.

Mango said the move to open up its online selling channel to third-party brands increases its commercial offer in complementary product categories.

Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi will now market a broad selection of garments from its collections via Mango’s online channel.

The partnership between Mango and Intimissimi will last three years and will be available via Mango’s online portal in the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, the UK, Portugal, and France.

The brand says its technology is now equipped to market third-party brands on its e-commerce marketplace. Still, according to Mango’s online and customer director, Elena Carasso, “our aim is not to become a huge multi-brand marketplace, but to extend our commercial offer alongside brands that are compatible with our positioning.”

Carasso continued: “The technological ecosystem that has been developed over the last few months to market the collections of Intimissimi will allow us to integrate ourselves with other brands by accessing their products and stocks. We will continue to analyze new opportunities that offer our customers added value while taking great care to ensure their compatibility with the Mango brand, which is one of our biggest assets.”

photo credit: Mango