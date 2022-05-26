Mango to sell Ritual Cosmetics online

Spanish fashion retailer Mango is venturing into beauty by adding Ritual Cosmetics to its online platform.

Mango said in a statement that it would feature 150 Rituals products on its Spanish e-commerce with a dedicated Wellness category. The Spanish company will feature products across six categories: bath and shower, bodycare, hand care, facial care, gift sets, and home.

The beauty brand will initially launch for the Spanish market, with Mango adding that it has plans to extend the products to selected European markets within the next six months.

The addition of Rituals to its platform follows the inclusion of the Intimissimi range of lingerie, which is distributed in Spain, France and the Netherlands, with the retailer adding it has plans to launch the offering in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland and Ireland in the coming months.

Mango also added that it has plans to continue increasing the offer of brands on its online channel and that it is actively “seeking brands that complement its offer and which have similar values”. Its online platform has close to 830 million annual visits.

Mango online and customer director, Elena Carasso, added: “We want to strengthen our offer with complementary categories and continue moving forward in our goal to construct a platform of services for our customers.”

At the close of 2021, Mango’s online sales accounted for 43 percent of total company turnover, a rise from 24 percent in 2019, and sales stood at 942 million euros.