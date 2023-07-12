Manhattan Vintage Show owner Amy Abrams named among Fast Company's Most Creative People

Amy Abrams is one of New York City’s leading figureheads in the vintage scene, and is now recognized as among the most creative leaders in business this year by Fast Company.

The magazine’s Most Creative People list names 54 innovators from the business diaspora, with Abrams particularly honoured for “retooling and reviving the 20-year-old show with extraordinary creativity and determination,” according to a press release.

The Manhattan Vintage Show is an annual two-day event that gathers a vast array of vintage vendors throughout the United States. With textiles, accessories, and apparel offerings, the expo draws in a colourful crowd from all over the city from fashion influencers to retro enthusiasts.

"The Manhattan Vintage Show is a celebration of vintage, sustainability, self-expression, and style,” said Abrams in a press statement. “It is another opportunity to champion creativity, empower entrepreneurs and create vibrant communities where in-person connectivity, commerce, and innovation flourish."

Abrams’ reimagining of the Manhattan Vintage Show is credited for the transformation of the showcase, bringing it to a multi-dimensional experience with live entertainment and an expanded directory of vintage sellers.

Abrams’ company is also at the helm of other sustainability-driven initiatives in New York City, including retail collective Regeneration and Artists & Fleas, a multi-vendor market featuring independent sellers.