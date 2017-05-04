Manish Arora to launch debut fragrance

Indian fashion designer Manish Arora is to create his first fragrance in partnership with Designer Parfums, which is set to launch worldwide in early 2018.

“Fragrances are part of my world and of my culture,” said Arora. “They contribute to make life beautiful and this is my credo in everything I am doing. The process of creating the fragrance has been a beautiful journey and I look forward sharing it with everyone soon!”

Designer Parfums, which works with brands and celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell, Ghost, Ariana Grande and Porsche Design, said the partnership marked a “turning point” in the development of the Manish Arora global brand.

Dilesh Mehta, chief executive officer of Designer Parfums, added: “Manish Arora is one of those rare talents who manages to see the potential of authentic Indian beauty and turn it into a contemporary and universal artistic vision.

“This license agreement is a turning point in Manish Arora's development as a global brand and we are very proud and excited to be part of its future growth. For Designer Parfums, this signature will contribute to strengthen our international portfolio of selective brands and reach out to younger and more fashion-savy consumers.”

No further details were release regarding the fragrance just that Arora was a free spirit and that his work is focused on “spreading happiness and colours in a gloomy world” and that his “universe is a pure celebration of the vitality and pleasures of living, and as such is particularly relevant with fragrances”. The press release also noted that Arora was known for his use of pink and gold, which could feature in the design, and that he drew inspiration from his Indian heritage.

Arora launched his label in 1997 and has shown his collections at both London and Paris Fashion Week. The designer’s line is sold worldwide in luxury department stores including Le Printemps Paris, Joyce, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Neiman Marcus. In 2014, the brand opened its first flagship store in Paris, rue Rouget de l’Isle and this year will see the opening of another flagship in Beijing.