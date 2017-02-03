Manolo Blahnik launches bridal footwear

Footwear designer Manolo Blahnik recently announced a new line of shoes. Exclusively available at London’s Burlington Arcade and online, the new styles represent the brand’s new bridal range.

The new collection includes signature styles such as embellished pumps available in shades of whites. The shoes also include hues of blue as well as various crystallizing details. In addition to offering styles for brides in particular, the collection also includes shoes for the rest of the wedding party. According to WWD, the collection includes flats, sandals with crystal gems, block-heeled pumps, brogues, and more. “Now that we can also offer a great selection for the groom, there is something for the whole wedding party,” Blahnik told the publication.

Branching out, the fashion house has decided to offer both men’s and women’s footwear for the upcoming bridal season. As spring is coming closer, it’s convenient timing for Manolo blahnik to release this new footwear line. Currently, the collection is available on its e-commerce stores as well as at the London store. The shoes vary in price average approximately around 965 dollars.