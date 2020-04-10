Manolo Blahnik supports mental health with free coloring pages

Manolo Blahnik has a unique way of contributing to relief for the global pandemic. The Spanish footwear designer is supporting mental health with a new initiative launched in partnership with the Mental Health Foundation.

Anyone can now download images of Blahnik's original shoe sketches as coloring pages. The brand explained on its website, "We are proud to introduce a new initiative to be enjoyed from home in the hope of providing inspiration and spreading positivity in this time of isolation. Drawing is an activity close to Manolo’s heart and to the house and one we believe can bring a sense of calm and encourage mindfulness."

The website features a gallery of five downloadable PDF files. The brand also encourages participants to share their colored-in pages on Instagram using the hashtag #ManoloBlahnikSmiles to promote positivity within the wider community.

Numerous psychology studies have found that coloring has a relaxing effect on the brain, and can help to calm adults in times of stress. The Manolo Blahnik website also links users to a page of resources from the Mental Health Foundation, which offers management tips, working methods and insights to help people to cope with anxieties during this unsettling time.

Images: Manolo Blahnik