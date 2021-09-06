Manolo Blahnik teams up with The Restory for aftercare services

Luxury footwear brand Manolo Blahnik is partnering with luxury aftercare innovators The Restory to offer its shoppers “trusted access” to specialised post-purchase repair services.

The worldwide partnership, ‘Mend My Manolos’ powered by The Restory, will allow the footwear brand to offer aftercare at scale to all customers worldwide, directly through the Manolo Blahnik website and across its three UK boutiques.

Launching on September 6, Manolo Blahnik will offer standard services such as re-soling or re-heeling right through to restoration and dyeing directly with The Restory, as it looks to “extend the longevity of the promise that comes with an investment piece”.

The global aftercare market is worth over 200 billion US dollars, adds The Restory. Its partnership with Manolo Blahnik demonstrates the growing opportunity for aftercare within the luxury sector, transforming it from a utility to a lifestyle experience while supporting customer service and responsible sustainable strategies.

Image: courtesy of The Restory by Nicole Markhoff

The partnership with Manolo Blahnik will be an omnichannel operation, powered by The Restory’s propriety technology. The service will be simple to use, with customers simply needing to book a collection from any home or office anywhere in the world or securely drop at a Manolo Blahnik boutique.

All items will then be sent to The Restory’s London-based atelier where they will be professionally assessed and quoted. Following approval, The Restory’s team of artisans will begin the required work. When complete, the item is returned complimentary to a Manolo Blahnik boutique or to a preferred address, locally or internationally.

The Restory announces first brand partnership with Manolo Blahnik

Vanessa Jacobs, founder and chief executive of The Restory, said in a statement: “We started The Restory to make aftercare fun and stylish and as much a part of the fashion experience as buying to begin with. We have spent four years cracking the complexity of aftercare, partnering with some of the UK’s leading luxury retailers to help customers fall in love again and again with their investment pieces.

“Few brands epitomise fun, style and investment-in-self better than our first brand partner Manolo Blahnik and we are excited to be leveraging our tech, data and craftmanship to power aftercare for such an iconic brand, championing a sustainable approach to luxury and helping the industry advance towards a greener future.”

Image: courtesy of The Restory by Nicole Markhoff

Manolo Blahnik chief executive Kristina Blahnik added: “Beautifully crafted, timeless investments to be treasured for a lifetime is what we strive to create in every pair of shoes at Manolo Blahnik. We are thrilled to be partnering with The Restory, a business who understands the value of artisanry and craftsmanship and who is passionate about bringing well-loved pieces back to life.

“We trust our valued and loyal customers will be delighted with The Restory’s ability to responsibly restore and update their Manolos which can be arranged seamlessly though our website and London boutiques.”

This marks the first brand partnership for The Restory as they continue to scale and reinvent aftercare for luxury fashion. It follows a series of successful partnerships with luxury retailers including Harvey Nichols, Selfridges, Harrods and Farfetch.