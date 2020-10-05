Mansur Gavriel introduces new multitude totes

Mansur Gavriel is well known for their accessories offerings, having initially come to fame thanks to their bucket bag. Now, the company has launched their new Multitude tote handcrafted from the brand's signature vegetable tanned leather. The Multitude offers a modern iteration of Mansur Gavriel's classic tote shape and is designed from four hand stitched panels with a contrasting suede interior. It has a roomy interior compartment, and a top zip for everyday on the go ease.

The Multitude is a seasonless handbag that can be worn year-round. In the spirit of sustainability, Mansur Gavriel is very meticulous about their sourcing, and the brand continues to seek out quality fabrications that can withstand wear and tear overtime.

The made in Italy handbag comes in a variety of color options including, black, cammello, yucca bordo/black, navy/marine, and giallo/mustard. The price points for the bag range from 795 dollars to 950 dollars.

photo: courtesy of Mansur Gavriel