Map: FashionUnited's Guide to London Fashion Week AW17

London - The moment all British fashion industry insiders have been looking forward to since the start of the year is finally upon us, as London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2017-2018 officially kicks off tomorrow. Running from Friday, February 17th to Tuesday the 21st, the 65th edition of London Fashion Week sees the event move to a new home at the Store Studios on 180 Strand as part of the event's larger overhaul.

With 51 catwalk shows and 32 presentations on schedule, including countless shows, events and presentations taking place across the city off schedule, finding your way to the best shows, events and presentations can be a difficult task. As FashionUnited is set to attend the top, most innovative and exciting events during London Fashion Week, we share with you our guide to the places to be. Scroll down to navigate through our interactive map on the top events to visit during London Fashion Week.

Instructions: Click the button 'Start Exploring' and use the arrows to further explore our interactive guide.