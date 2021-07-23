Marc Jacobs beauty to relaunch

Business of Fashion has reported that Marc Jacobs Beauty will be relaunching. The brand’s licensing agreement with Kendo is slowly coming to an end, and is set to expire at the end of this year. This has led to speculation that the line would either go out of business, especially since there have been deep discounts on Marc Jacobs Beauty products the past several months.

Kendo, the beauty incubator owned by LMVH, the parent company of Marc Jacobs, is considered to have served its time for the brand. Marc Jacobs Beauty launched in 2013 as Marc Jacobs was looking to expand his namesake label after stepping down as creative director of Louis Vuitton.

It is unclear how sales of Marc Jacobs Beauty are going, as LVMH doesn’t do individual breakdowns for their brands. Marc Jacobs best sellers continue to be his fragrances though, and he was hoping to capitalize on the success with wholesale partners, like Sephora, who have his fragrances among their best sellers list and also carry cosmetic products.

It is possible Marc Jacobs Beauty could completely relaunch as part of the clean beauty movement given the growing trend in that sector. Not to mention, it’s also necessary for the environment.