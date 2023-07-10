Marc Jacobs collaborates with Blumarine

Heaven by Marc Jacobs, the Gen Z line from the US fashion designer, has launched a capsule collection with luxury label Blumarine that combines "Italian flair with American streetwear".

The Blumarine by Marc Jacobs 11-piece collection features best-selling items from both brands, including pink camo print pieces, embroidered denim tops, jackets and skirts that can be mixed and matched to create full looks.

The elevated collection has a romantic sensibility, combining high fashion with ultra-feminine design codes, explains both brands in the press release.

Credits: Heaven by Marc Jacobs; Blumarine by Marc Jacobs collection

Ava Nirui, creative director of Heaven by Marc Jacobs, said: “In my teen and college years, I fell in love with the Blumarine brand and aesthetic — it was the ultimate in feminine, aspirational fashion to me. I remember lusting after Blumarine advertisements. There was something very powerful about the way the brand depicted women, and I felt instantly moved by these images.

“There are so many parallels between Blumarine and Marc Jacobs, then and now, and I think this collection makes total sense for both of us. I love the way Nicola and his team interpreted Marc and the Heaven brand codes in his very Blu way! I’m such a genuine fan of Nicola and his approach to Blumarine, and feel really lucky to have worked with him.”

Nicola Brognano, creative director at Blumarine, added: “I was thrilled to have the opportunity to work on this project and had a lot of fun creating this special collection that merges Blumarine and Heaven by Marc Jacobs identities. Each piece of the capsule is a gem and truly reflects today’s spirit, balancing ease and coolness in the most feminine and light-hearted way.”

The collection is available at Marc Jacobs and Blumarine online, at Heaven’s stores in Fairfax and London, as well as at Dover Street Market in London, New York and Los Angeles.

