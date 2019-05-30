Marc Jacobs introduces new line The Marc Jacobs

There’s no doubt that Marc Jacobs has become an industry veteran by now. The American designer currently holds the final slot for presentations at New York Fashion Week, has experienced his fair share of controversy and has run his successful eponymous brand for over 30 years. Now, the designer is introducing a new line: The Marc Jacobs.

In a press release from Marc Jacobs International, The Marc Jacobs line is said to have ready-to-wear pieces, bags, shoes, jewelry, and accessories that highlight the unique process each individual experiences when getting dressed.

“We wanted to do something unlike the collections we are already doing, in that it is more item-y,” Jacobs said in a statement. “These items are things you could put together in your own way; it’s more about personal styling than having a full runway look.”

The idea behind this new line is to build a wardrobe or items over time. With each collection, classic silhouettes will be reimagined as the seasons go on. The Marc Jacobs aims to provide a wide range of sartorial possibilities for its consumer.

Collaborations will also serve as a pillar for The Marc Jacobs, starting off with Peanuts and New York Magazine as its first partners. The line will also feature capsule collections of reinterpreted ready-to-wear pieces and accessories from Jacobs himself along with his team, which will be titled m.archive.

The Marc Jacobs launches in May 2019 and will be available in worldwide in Marc Jacobs stores, select department stores and as well as the Marc Jacobs website.

Image: Courtesy of Marc Jacobs International