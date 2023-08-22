Marc Jacobs is returning to beauty

Marc Jacobs Beauty is set to make a comeback after the New York-based designer signed an expanded licensing deal with Coty, adding beauty to its successful fragrance partnership.

In a statement, Sue Nabi, chief executive at Coty, said: “The expansion and extension of our longstanding agreement with the house of Marc Jacobs, now in its 20th year, is a testament to the enduring success of our partnership and the brand’s limitless potential. Through its partnership with Coty, Marc Jacobs’ Fragrances have achieved great success, growing to become one of the top 10 female fragrances worldwide, thanks to the iconic Daisy Marc Jacobs and Perfect Marc Jacobs franchises.

“The revival of Marc Jacobs’ cosmetic portfolio, now in partnership with Coty, is eagerly anticipated by consumers around the world who have been campaigning for its return. This agreement reinforces Coty’s position as a go-to partner for global fashion houses and brands that share our ambition of creating leading beauty portfolios.”

Marc Jacobs and Coty expand license partnership to beauty

Marc Jacobs Beauty was originally launched in 2013 in partnership with Kendo Brands and quickly achieved notoriety among fashion-forward consumers and celebrity make-up artists, however, it was discontinued in 2021.

Marc Jacobs International chief executive, Eric Marechalle, added: “Marc and I are pleased to add one of the most exciting categories of the Marc Jacobs brand to our long-successful partnership with Coty. Bringing Marc’s creative vision to life, in its entirety, is our constant goal, and Beauty plays a crucial role in delivering that to our consumers.

"The loyal fans of Marc Jacobs Beauty, who have been enthusiastic in their wishes for its return, speak not only to Marc’s unwavering cultural relevance but also to the importance of aligning with a partner that shares our values and commitment. It is without question that Coty has proven to be the team to bring Marc Jacobs Beauty to new heights.”