Marc Jacobs moves for dismissal of Grunge collection copyright suit

Marc Jacobs has filed for a dismissal of a copyright lawsuit brought up by Nirvana. The grunge band had filed a copyright infringement suit against the fashion brand back in December over the Redux Grunge collection Marc Jacobs had released last year.

Marc Jacobs created its Redux Grunge collection for the Resort 2019 season, basing it off of from its own collection from 1992. Like the original release, the reintroduction takes inspiration from the era of grunge music of the early 1990s, particularly in the clothing styles worn by bands such as Nirvana.

According to Nirvana's original lawsuit, the brand was not authorized to use trademarks including the Nirvana smiley face logo in its collection. While this logo appears on quite a few of the collection's 26 pieces, Marc Jacobs has now argued that it is not infringing on any trademarks.

Lawyers for Marc Jacobs filed a dismissal in a California federal court earlier this week, arguing that Nirvana is not the legitimate owner of the logo in question. Rather, the brand claimed that the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain designed the logo, and his widow and daughter, Courtney Love and Frances Bean respectively, approved the Redux Grunge collection.