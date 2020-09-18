Marc Jacobs reunites with Dr. Martens for new collaboration

American fashion designer Marc Jacobs has teamed up with Dr. Martens as part of the iconic footwear brand’s ongoing 1460 remastered collaboration to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Jacobs first collaborated with Dr. Martens, 27 years ago in 1993, with his DM’s-adored Perry Ellis grunge collection and it is this “shared history of rebellion” that the designer was chosen to be part of the 1460 remastered collaboration series.

The 1460 Marc Jacobs boot is “alive with the same attention-grabbing, no-holds-barred spirit,” added Dr. Martens in the press release.

Inspired by the years of customisation and DIY attitude that has shaped both brands, the boots are adorned with custom-made antique gold charms, from dice to whistles to keys, which take cues from the Jacobs’s own collection.

The charms are wound around a completely vegan upper and complete with dual-branded tongue label and swing tag, yellow welt stitching, and a vegan heel loop.

“Dr. Martens has long been a symbol of individuality and counterculture,” expressed Marc Jacobs in a statement. “Marc Jacobs and Dr. Martens are united in a strong sense of authenticity and having your voice heard.”

The partnership is the latest from the footwear brand’s 1460 Remastered collaboration series where Dr. Martens has been working with brands including A-Cold-Wall, Raf Simons, Beams, Yohji Yamamoto, and Needles, on monthly drops throughout 2020 of reimagined versions of its signature 1460 boot.

The 1460 Marc Jacobs boot drops September 26 from the Dr. Martens website and at other select retailers.

Images: courtesy of Dr. Martens