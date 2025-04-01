Marcolin and Max Mara extend eyewear licensing agreement

Italian fashion house Max Mara has announced the renewal of its eyewear licensing agreement with Marcolin until 2032.

The new license agreement has been extended for an additional seven years, until December 31, 2032, and covers the design, production and international distribution of Max Mara’s sunglasses and optical frames.

Max Mara’s eyewear collections aim to embody the Italian brand’s luxury and style, blending geometric silhouettes with refined materials and sophisticated colour palettes. The eyewear line is available from the Italian fashion brand’s boutiques and websites, eyewear stores, and authorised retailers across the Marcolin network.

The extension strengthens the partnership between Marcolin and the Max Mara Group and follows the extension signed in January 2024 for the Max&Co. eyewear line.