Marcolin Group renews its eyewear license with Moncler

Eyewear company Marcolin Group and Italian luxury label Moncler have announced that they will be renewing their eyewear licensing agreement for the design, production and distribution of sunglasses, eyeglasses and ski masks under the branding of Moncler Lunettes.

Initially launching their collaboration in 2015, the two companies will continue to partner for an additional five years until December 31, 2025.

Marcolin Group’s eyewear collection, which reflects technological innovation and combines aesthetics with functionality, includes silhouettes designed for mountain and city wear, as well as models in timeless and retro styles.

According to a statement on Monday, “Marcolin Group will continue to faithfully embody the brand’s iconic features in all the eyewear collections".