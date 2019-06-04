Marcolin renews eyewear license with Harley-Davidson

Marcolin Group, one of the leading eyewear companies, has confirmed the renewal of its worldwide licensing agreement to design, manufacture and distribute worldwide, Harley-Davidson Motor Company eyewear and sunglasses.

The agreement for Marcolin Group to produce Harley-Davidson branded eyewear for men, women and kids has been extended through December 31, 2021.

The collaboration will continue to feature eyewear and sunglasses that features the motorcycle brand’s heritage with “subtle call-outs to those same handcrafted parts that make Harley-Davidson motorcycles an enduring fixture on the world’s highways,” added Marcolin.

The Marcolin portfolio includes Tod’s, Tom Ford, Ermenegildo Zegna, Roberto Cavalli, Emilio Pucci, Swarovski, Bally, Victoria’s Secret, Timberland, Gant, Skechers, and Moncler.

Image: courtesy of Marcolin