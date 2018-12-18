Marcolin to outfit Victoria’s Secret Angels in eyewear

Marcolin is partnering with L Brands, owner of Victoria’s Secret and Victoria’s Secret Pink, to establish a new digital business model for eyewear that is “fast-responding and digitally-oriented”.

The strategic partnership will allow Victoria’s Secret to compete in what Marcolin is calling “today’s rapidly evolving marketplace” and will see both the Victoria's Secret and Victoria’s Secret Pink brands launching flash collections of eyewear, releasing new product waves every two to three months at key times throughout the year, which will be available for purchase in stores and online.

The first eyewear collection created by the partnership was unveiled last month at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and have been designed to reflect not only the DNA of the world of Victoria’s Secret and Victoria’s Secret Pink, but also the “business philosophy of the brands”.

The Victoria's Secret eyewear collection can be characterised as featuring “modern, appealing shapes” states Marcolin, with styles embellished with elegant details, such as stones, and feature iconic elements intrinsic to the brand, including the striped pattern and gold colouring, to create a “feminine, glamorous, and sparkling allure”.

While the Victoria’s Secret Pink styles are designed to be “young and fun”, created with “free-spirited university-age girls in mind”. The collection features frames that blend fashion-forwardness and sporty-chic and includes the brand’s polka-dot pattern.

L Brand partners with Marcolin Group to launch Victoria’s Secret eyewear

Massimo Renon, chief executive of Marcolin Group, said in a statement: "Marcolin Group has always had an innovative approach to the world of eyewear, and, once again, by forming an alliance with L Brands (Victoria’s Secret and Victoria’s Secret Pink), our group leads a vision that is up-to-date, contemporary, and keen to meet the needs of new consumers in a fast-moving and rapidly- developing market.

“Marcolin Group yet again confirms its clear and simple strategy to be a global player with a brand portfolio made up of high-level international brands, which are versatile, eager to innovate and complementary to one another.”

Les Wexner, L Brands’ chairman and chief executive, added: “We’re thrilled to unveil our first-ever exclusive licensing partnership. This extension of the brand with Marcolin Group – a global leader in innovative, high-quality eyewear – speaks to the power of Victoria’s Secret and our commitment to delivering her fashion for every moment.”

The worldwide licensing agreement is until the end of 2023, with global distribution in the optical market starting in 2019.

Images: courtesy of Marcolin/Victoria’s Secret