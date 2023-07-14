Marcus Wainwright, Rag & Bone co-founder, steps down from CBO role

Rag & Bone co-founder Marcus Wainwright announced his departure from the chief brand officer role in an Instagram statement yesterday.

Founded in 2003, the New York City-based denim brand gained widespread notoriety for its stripped-down approach to mens’ and womenswear.

This shift in position marks the first time the brand will be operating without the direct creative control of both Wainwright and David Neville, Rag & Bone’s other original founder.

“Rag & Bone began 21 years ago, and after 84 seasons, 168 collections, a completely wild ride and some of the greatest experiences imaginable, I’ve earned a bit of a break,” said Wainwright, who originally hailed from Britain. “I am incredibly proud of this brand; all it stands for and everything it has become,” he continued.

In Wainwright’s place, Jennie McCormick and Kyle Sweeney will take the reins in womenswear, footwear and accessories, as well as men’s design and merchandising, respectively.

“I leave in place a passionate and supremely talented group of people, who I know will continue building the company that will forever be a massive part of my life,” said Wainwright in the post.