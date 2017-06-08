Margiela cancels men's SS18 fashion show

Maison Margiela has announced it has cancelled its Spring Summer '18 men's catwalk show in Paris, which was due to be held during Paris fashion week later this month.

The Diesel-owned brand stated it is undergoing a strategic review under new chief officer Riccard Bellini.

British designer John Galliani is the creative director of Maison Margiela, and sources say he may align the collection more with its womenswear and Artisanal couture range.

The brand is not thought to be staging a co-ed show with women in October or join the ranks of the 'see now, buy now' brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Burberry.

Buyers will be able to see Margiela's men's collection at its Staff International showroom from June 26 to July 23.

Last month Vetements announced it would also cancel its SS18 show in Paris. Speaking to Vogue's Sarah Mower, creative director Demna Gvasalia said: “We are not going to show in the classical system any more. I got bored. I think it needs to enter a new chapter. Fashion shows are not the best tool.”

Photo credit:Maison Margiela catwalk, source: Margiela Facebook